Why California residents are ‘frustrated’ with PG&E over planned power outage

Matthias Gafni:

It's really tricky.

There's people — you know, one side of the spectrum say, you run this utility. You shouldn't have to shut it down to keep it safe. This should be safe to begin with.

When you talk about increasing climate issues that are kind of putting a lot of stress on the system, that can be difficult. That's also putting stress on nature. We have a lot of dead trees in California that, when they topple over, they can hit a power line.

So it's very difficult. But, at the same time, people are concerned that — you know, PG&E is a publicly traded company, and a lot of people think that they're caring more about the shareholders than they are about the general public and keeping them safe.

So there's a balance that needs to be struck there, that's, you know, incredibly difficult. And a lot of people say, you know, make it go public. San Francisco has thought about buying out PG&E and taking it over. But, you know, there's a lot of difficulty there, too. Do they want to take on the liability if something bad happens?