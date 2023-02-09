News Wrap: Zelenskyy asks European Parliament for more support for Ukraine

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made an emotional appearance before the European Parliament in Brussels appealing for new support, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has been showing off his country's largest nuclear-capable missiles during a parade and Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was taken to the hospital in Washington after feeling lightheaded Wednesday night.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more