News Wrap: Zelenskyy asks European Parliament for more support for Ukraine

In our news wrap Thursday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made an emotional appearance before the European Parliament in Brussels appealing for new support, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has been showing off his country's largest nuclear-capable missiles during a parade and Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was taken to the hospital in Washington after feeling lightheaded Wednesday night.

