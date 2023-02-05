News Wrap: Navy searches for debris from downed Chinese balloon

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, Navy divers are working to recover debris from the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf died at the age of 79, and singer-songwriter Beyoncé has a chance to make history at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards tonight.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more