News Wrap: Russian forces pressure eastern Ukraine, possibly building new offensive

Audio

In our news wrap Monday, Russian forces kept up pressure in eastern Ukraine possibly building toward a new offensive, Israeli forces killed five Palestinian gunmen in the latest raid on the occupied West Bank, tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance workers in Britain are back on strike and a landmark national security trial began for some of Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy activists.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch