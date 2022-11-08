News Wrap: Zelenskyy urges world community to force Russia into peace talks

Judy Woodruff:

Zelenskyy had previously rejected talks so long as Putin remained in power.

In Iran, the judiciary announced more than 1,000 people in Tehran province alone have been indicted amid anti-government protests. The authorities also warned that demonstrators will face harsh sentences, but the protests continued, with university students in Tehran chanting anti-government slogans.

The family of one of Egypt's top pro-democracy activist says that his condition is worsening. Alaa Abdel-Fattah began a hunger strike in jail on Sunday, as a U.N. climate conference began in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh. Today, his sister urged world leaders to press for his release before it's too late.

Sanaa Seif, Sister of Alaa Abdel-Fattah: All we know is that Alaa stopped drinking water 50 hours ago. We don't know where he is. We don't know if he's alive.

My mother waited outside the prison gates for 10 hours yesterday for her weekly letter. They didn't give her one. She's back at those gates right now.