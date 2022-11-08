News Wrap: Zelenskyy urges world community to force Russia into peace talks

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Tuesday, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy suggested he is open to peace talks with Russia and urged the world community to force Moscow into real negotiations, Iran's judiciary announced more than 1,000 people in Tehran Province alone have been indicted amid anti-government protests and the winning ticket for a record $2 billion Powerball drawing was sold in California.
Judy Woodruff:
And there was non-election news today as well.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy suggested that he is now open to peace talks with Russia. He urged the world community to — quote — "force Moscow into real negotiations."
At the same time, he repeated conditions that Russia's President Putin will almost certainly reject.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President (through translator):
Once again, restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the U.N. Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal, and guarantees that this will not happen again.
These are completely understandable conditions.
Zelenskyy had previously rejected talks so long as Putin remained in power.
In Iran, the judiciary announced more than 1,000 people in Tehran province alone have been indicted amid anti-government protests. The authorities also warned that demonstrators will face harsh sentences, but the protests continued, with university students in Tehran chanting anti-government slogans.
The family of one of Egypt's top pro-democracy activist says that his condition is worsening. Alaa Abdel-Fattah began a hunger strike in jail on Sunday, as a U.N. climate conference began in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh. Today, his sister urged world leaders to press for his release before it's too late.
Sanaa Seif, Sister of Alaa Abdel-Fattah: All we know is that Alaa stopped drinking water 50 hours ago. We don't know where he is. We don't know if he's alive.
My mother waited outside the prison gates for 10 hours yesterday for her weekly letter. They didn't give her one. She's back at those gates right now.
Abdel-Fattah helped to lead Egypt's 2011 revolution, but he has spent much of the time since then in prison.
Back in this country, Florida's Atlantic Coast has begun getting ready for Tropical Storm Nicole and emergency shelters opened in the Bahamas. The storm is now expected to grow into a minimal hurricane, before making landfall in Florida early Thursday. Forecasters are warning of heavy rainfall in areas already hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
On the West Coast, a major winter storm hit California as voters went to the polls today. Heavy rain brought flash flood warnings in the north and fears of landslides in the south in areas left bare by wildfires. Mountainous regions could see up to 20 inches of snow.
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has hit the jackpot, a record $2 billion worth. The numbers were drawn this morning after a nearly 10-hour delay caused by a problem processing sales data. The winning ticket was sold near Los Angeles, so check your numbers.
And on Wall Street, stocks moved higher on this Election Day. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 333 points, 1 percent, to close at 33160. The Nasdaq rose 51 points. The S&P 500 added 21.
And that wraps up the first hour of our coverage tonight, but don't go anywhere. Our live reporting on this election night continues right here on PBS and online at PBS.org/NewsHour.
I'm Judy Woodruff. We will see you shortly.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: