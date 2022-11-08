House Republican Policy Chair Gary Palmer on party’s top priorities after election

Rep. Gary Palmer:

Well, the first thing that we want to do is address the whole issue of cost of living.

And this all began right at the beginning of the Biden administration with his energy policy. Shutting down the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, suspending leases on federal lands had an immediate impact on energy futures. And what I have tried to tell people, in terms of inflation, that's driven by three things, the money supply, energy — energy is the most inflationary component in the entire economy — and regulations.

Regulatory cost is a hidden tax. And you had that combination all in the first three months of the Biden administration. And energy future costs immediately went up. Then we passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and just dumped $1.9 trillion in into the money supply, which really escalated the inflation problem.

And then his first year of office, Biden added over $200 billion in regulatory costs. That's three times the first year of the Obama administration. So, we have got to address those things. We have got to come back to a sensible energy policy to bring down those costs.

And it's also a national security issue, in that we now once again find ourselves reliant on foreign sources for energy.