Voters cast ballots in important election to determine control of Congress

Judy Woodruff:

Americans have been trooping to the polls today, the final day of voting in the midterm elections of 2022. Control of Congress is the big prize. Republicans need a net gain of a single seat to take the U.S. Senate and five seats to capture the House of Representatives.

Three dozen governorships are also on the ballot. And, for many, the nation's future and the importance of voting itself are at stake.

After a sometimes bitter, months-long campaign, today was all about voters.