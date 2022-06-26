Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
NFL faces criticism for handling of misconduct accusations

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett

Kaisha Young

Andrew Chambers

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified this past week as part of a congressional investigation into the Washington Commanders’ workplace practices. The Commanders have been criticized by more than a dozen former employees who said it was a "toxic" environment that included sexual harassment of female workers. Howard Bryant, sports journalist and ESPN contributor, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett

