Sunday on the NewsHour, after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, we look at whether the historic decision could put other rights including gay marriage at risk. Then, claims against a star quarterback put the NFL’s ability to govern itself back under the spotlight. Plus, a non-profit works to address the lack of playgrounds access for millions of children.
