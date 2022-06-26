June 26, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on the NewsHour, after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, we look at whether the historic decision could put other rights including gay marriage at risk. Then, claims against a star quarterback put the NFL’s ability to govern itself back under the spotlight. Plus, a non-profit works to address the lack of playgrounds access for millions of children.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: