Nielsen ‘failed’ as head of Homeland Security, Rep. Bennie Thompson says

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.:

Well, thank you very much.

Well, this is another Trump interpretation of the law. The law is very clear with respect to how we treat people who get to our borders. Our law doesn't say, go back in Mexico and wait. Our laws say we have to acknowledge you when you get here.

And we put you in a process to make sure we examine, within the fullest extent of the law, exactly what is being considered. So I'm not surprised at the judge's decision. In America, the three branches of government are co-equal. And any time there is a dispute, we take them to the courts.

It just appears that every time we go to court challenging some of these policies, the people win. And that's why we are a democracy. This is not Trumpville. This is the United States of America.