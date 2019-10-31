No credible defense of Trump’s Ukraine conduct, says GOP strategist

Nick Schifrin:

We reached out to more than 50 Republican members of the House of Representatives to come on the program tonight. None of them accepted our invitation.

For a Republican perspective on today's news, I'm joined by longtime GOP strategist and former press secretary for Speaker John Boehner Michael Steel.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

Republicans have been criticizing the process, as you know, throughout the last few weeks, specifically that these depositions have been held behind closed doors, instead of having public hearings.

Republicans had a chance today to vote for public hearings. Why did they vote against it?