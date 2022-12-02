Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa on ‘How to Stand Up to a Dictator’

Judy Woodruff:

More than a year after being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, journalist Maria Ressa still faces a series of criminal charges in her native country, the Philippines.

She is the founder and CEO of Rappler.com and has spent much time reporting on former President Rodrigo Duterte's regime and the war on drugs. In a new memoir, she shares a personal account of her unrelenting work uncovering the truth and holding power to account.

I spoke with her a short time ago about her book, "How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future."

Maria Ressa, thank you very much for joining us. And this book is about how to stand up to a dictator, but it's also very much your personal story. You were born and spent 10 years in the Philippines. Then you moved to the United States for another 10 years.

How did that dual country coming up, coming of age shape you?