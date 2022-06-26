Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Non-profit tackles inequities by building playgrounds in low-income neighborhoods

Cat Wise
By —

Cat Wise

Audio

Nearly 30 million children in the U.S. do not have a park within a 10-minute walk of their home. And children from lower-income neighborhoods tend to have less access to parks than those in high-income areas. But as special Correspondent Cat Wise reports, a nonprofit is working to end those play space inequities.

Listen to this Segment

Cat Wise
By —

Cat Wise

@CatWisePDX

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: