Norfolk Southern CEO defends Ohio response as EPA orders company to clean up toxic spill

Amna Nawaz:

We have two major stories this evening.

As the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine approaches, Presidents Biden and Putin deliver dueling speeches reflecting a sharp divide in the conflict, with no end in sight. We will get to that shortly.

But we begin in Ohio. The federal government today ordered the company Norfolk Southern to clean up contaminated soil and water at their train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment more than two weeks ago led officials to carry out a so-called controlled release of toxic chemicals, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Since then, returning residents say they're feeling the effects of air and water contamination.

Geoff is in East Palestine, Ohio, tonight — Geoff.