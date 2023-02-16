Residents near Ohio train derailment frustrated about risk of toxic exposure

Peter DeCarlo:

So, the EPA is providing monitoring and stationary sampling data.

The monitoring data is from these handheld monitors that are really not designed to measure outside air quality. I believe these are also the instruments they're using to screen people's homes and let people know that it's safe to move back.

As an atmospheric measurement person, I would not feel comfortable with that level of screening. I would want more information. I'd want to know what chemicals were present. And so that, by the EPA's definition, would require air sampling, which means you take air into a stainless steel container, you take that back to a lab, and you do much more detailed measurements and characterization of what chemicals are present and at what concentrations.

And that's the type of information that's needed to know that the air is safe. There's also surfaces in the home where some of the plume from the large fire that we all saw could have deposited. And so we don't know what chemicals are made exactly when you burn something like vinyl chloride. We know that it's no longer vinyl chloride.

It's going to be a mixture of a whole host of different potentially toxic chemicals. And so if those accumulate on surfaces in your home, that becomes another thing to worry about. We spend most of our lives indoors, and most of it in our homes.

And so making sure that that's a safe environment to go back to, especially if there are vulnerable populations involved — that's young children, elderly, people with preexisting health conditions — making sure that that home environment is safe and then really confirming that it's safe is key, if I were to move back.