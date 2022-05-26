North Korea scrambles to contain coronavirus outbreak while trying to flex its power

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Leave your feedback
China and Russia on Thursday blocked a U.S. attempt in the United Nations Security Council to punish North Korea for testing missiles that are banned by previous resolutions by the council. North Korea’s tests this week of ballistic missiles, including one that Pyongyang says can reach the east coast of the U.S., coincide with its first major outbreak of COVID-19. Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: