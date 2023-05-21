Not getting enough sleep? Here’s how researchers say it affects your health

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
More than 50 million Americans struggle with chronic sleep disorders, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. New research suggests that being in tune with the body's circadian rhythm — a 24-hour internal clock that regulates sleep cycles — is crucial for our health. Dr. Jennifer Martin, president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
