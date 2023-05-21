May 21, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we explore why getting enough sleep is crucial for our health. Then, a new rapid DNA testing tool is helping police solve old crimes, but raising privacy concerns. We also look at a growing industry that’s making memoir-writing more accessible than ever. Plus, the story of the first Asian American elected to Congress.

