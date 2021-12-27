Not sure what to watch? Start with our picks for 2021’s best movies and TV shows

Lorraine Ali:

Fierce women, yes.

The first series that comes to mind is "Hacks" from HBO Max. And it is a half-hour comedy, again, and starring Jean Smart as an aging comedian in Vegas who's kind of doing the Vegas circuit, popular, but she's not as funny as she used to be.

She's paired up with a Gen Z comedy writer who's been canceled because she's so raw and so rough in her comedy, and the two of them together try and revive her career, basically.

But it's kind of a generational look at how women have been treated in the comedy world, in the entertainment world. It's really fantastic, and it's got a kind of a depth in it and some messages about feminism then and now.

I think my second pick would be "Yellowjackets." And this has come later in the year. This is right here at the end of the year. And that's on Showtime. I like to call it "The Lord of the Flies" with teenage girls.

They are a '90s era soccer team that crashes in the wilderness, and they have to survive. And it is basically how these girls personalities come out and what they have to do to survive. And it's just a thriller. It's a mystery, but it's also kind of this generational look at how incredibly strong these women were and the price they have paid for being that strong. And I just love it.