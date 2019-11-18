2020 Democrats campaign in Nevada, as Obama warns them to stay ‘rooted in reality’

Amna Nawaz:

It came a day after former President Barack Obama, a moderate Democrat, made rare comments on the 2020 race and a veiled criticism of that big structural change.

Mr. Obama said — quote — "This is still a country that is less revolutionary than it is interested in improvement. They like seeing things improved, but the average American doesn't think you have to completely tear down the system and remake it."

He warned candidates to — quote — "pay some attention to where voters actually are" and that — quote — "we also have to be rooted in reality."