Shields and Brooks on impeachment testimony, newest 2020 Democrats

David Brooks:

I mean, if this were a football game, it would be 42-3.

The Republicans, I don't blame them. There's just not much of a case there. What he is accused of clearly happened. And it's so hard to — you can throw up some flares and do some defensive measures, which Republicans are doing. And they're complaining about whether the process is fair. But they don't have much to work with.

I do disagree that this is somehow changing minds. I have seen no polling evidence that it's changing minds. I don't think people are watching particularly out in the country.

Since this whole impeachment thing has started, I have probably been in 20 states. I can't think of too many places where people have talked to me about this. And I talk to — you go out and interview lots of people and people are talking about other stuff.

And so if it's changing minds, especially in Middle America or in the swing states, I see no evidence of that. My newspaper did a big story this morning, interviewing a lot of people there. There was no evidence of that.

So I do think the case is a very strong one. I do think what he has done was appalling. But Americans who like him like him. And the economy is the economy.

And so I'm not sure I see the evidence that Mark sees.