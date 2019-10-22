October 22, 2019 – PBS NewsHour West full episode
Support Provided By: Learn more
More Ways to Watch
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Watch Oct 22 How Ambassador Taylor’s ‘stunning’ testimony could affect the impeachment inquiry
-
Read Oct 22 Read Ambassador William Taylor’s full opening statement
-
Read Oct 22 Welcome to flu season. Here’s your best shot at staying healthy
-
Read Oct 22 How more organic farming could worsen global warming
-
Watch Oct 22 Turning to Putin, Erdogan ignores U.S. agreement for northeastern Syria
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.