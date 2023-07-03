Ohio faces critical votes that could decide abortion access in the state

Laura Barron-Lopez:

A coalition of doctors is facing a Wednesday deadline to collect more than 400,000 signatures to put reproductive rights on the ballot in Ohio this November.

The proposed amendment would give every person the right to make their own decisions on abortion, contraception, miscarriage care, and fertility treatments. While abortion could be prohibited after fetal viability, it would remain legal in cases to protect the life of the pregnant patient. And it would prevent the state from punishing patients or anyone that assists them.

Dr. Lauren Beene is the co-founder of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights. And she joins me now.

Dr. Beene, thanks so much for being here.

You need 413,000 signatures to get this measure on the ballot. Do you have that amount to get it in November?

Dr. Lauren Beene, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights: Yes, we do.

Thanks to the overwhelming energy and momentum of our volunteers signature collectors that have been working for weeks now, we will have enough to submit to the secretary of state.