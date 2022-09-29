Oklahoma City works to reform police force after Black Lives Matter protests

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Amna Nawaz
Adam Kemp
After the 2020 killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests for Black lives, calls for police reform echoed through communities. Among America’s large police departments, Oklahoma City ranked second in the country for the rate of people killed by officers. In March of this year, they began implementing major reforms. Communities correspondent Adam Kemp reports on the changes.
