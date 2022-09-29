September 29, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour: Hurricane Ian leaves behind massive damage and widespread power outages after tearing through Florida. Thousands of Russian men flee to neighboring countries to avoid fighting in Putin's war against Ukraine. Plus, companies try to meet growing demand for seafood by raising and harvesting salmon on land, sparking pushback over sustainability and genetic engineering.

