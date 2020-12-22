Older workers are facing fewer job prospects and higher COVID risks

Judy Woodruff:

The COVID relief bill passed by Congress will provide urgent help to many around the country. But the size of the aid is smaller than many economists say is needed. And millions still struggle to find full-time work.

For many older Americans who've lost their jobs, prospects are especially dim, their savings ever more eaten away.

Economics correspondent Paul Solman looks at what they are facing.

It's part of our series on older workers, Unfinished Business.