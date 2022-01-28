Olympian skier Lindsey Vonn on what drove her success, and the ‘heavy price’ of her career

Judy Woodruff:

One week from today, the Winter Olympics get under way in China.

I talked about the upcoming games and her new book yesterday with Lindsey Vonn, the Olympic gold medal-winning alpine skier. She holds four overall World Cup titles, and is one of only six women to have won World Cup races in all five disciplines of alpine skiing.

She retired in 2019, and is out with a new memoir, "Rise: My Story," which focuses on her trailblazing career.

Lindsey Vonn, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Congratulations on the book.

So much of your story begins with your family, how they have supported you throughout your career. You write so much about your father, how he encouraged you. He was a former serious skier himself.

But I saw, in the beginning of the book, you dedicate this book to your mother and you say she was your inspiration. How so?