Olympic great Apolo Ohno on this year’s ‘unprecedented’ Winter Games

That's a great question.

I think that — and, hopefully, maybe I had some semblance of a fraction of a percent to do with that, when other athletes were looking and seeing someone who was biracial, who looked like them, maybe had a similar background of growing up in a single-parent household.

I think, at the end of the day, this is something that is a long time coming, right? I mean, representation, no matter where you're from, what you look like, who you identify as, is a really important aspect of making sure these athletes are going there to be their best.

And it does take a few cycles of the Olympic Games. For example, when I competed in my first Games in 2002, eight years later, in 2010, there were kids who were on my Olympic team who started skating because they watched the 2002 Olympic Games.

And so this phenomena and dream is very real, where we identify with someone that looks similar to us, they have some kind of background and story that resonates with us, and/or they just understand that the Olympic movement is pretty spectacular.

So I think it's important to recognize what's happening in terms of the Asian American representation, but make no mistake, these athletes are going they're representing as athletes to be the best versions of themself.