Republicans have opened their downsized party gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina -- and already renominated President Trump and Vice President Pence. The first day of the convention included a surprise appearance from Trump, who addressed 336 social-distanced delegates. On Monday night, party leaders and other speakers will emphasize a theme of “Land of Promise.” Amna Nawaz reports.
On Day 1 of RNC, delegates renominate Trump, who makes surprise appearance
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.