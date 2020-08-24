On Day 1 of RNC, delegates renominate Trump, who makes surprise appearance

Amna Nawaz:

The convention gets under way after a bruising few days for President Trump. Late last week, his former top aide Steve Bannon was arrested on fraud charges connected to a border wall crowdfunding campaign.

A federal judge last week ruled the president must release his tax returns as part of a hush money probe by the Manhattan district attorney. And, today, New York's attorney general ramped up pressure in an ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization.

And over the weekend, The Washington Post published audio of the president's sister, retired federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, disparaging her brother.