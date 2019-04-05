On new album, Hozier makes us face the music

Jeffrey Brown:

Hozier — his full name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne — was 23 and writing songs in his parents' attic, when he penned the one that catapulted him from obscurity to fame in 2013.

"Take Me to Church" is a searing criticism of the Catholic Church amen with a music video depicting and denouncing anti-gay violence, not the usual stuff of top 40 hits.

But it topped the charts in a dozen countries, and was nominated for song of the year at the Grammys.

His new album again speaks to current events, opening with the rousing "Nina Cried Power" featuring an icon of soul, Mavis Staples, and paying tribute to a long list of singers, including Nina Simone, who used their voices to demand justice.