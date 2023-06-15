On the frontline with Ukrainian forces as they step up counteroffensive against Russia

Emma Murphy:

Bakhmut, right.

On the armored wall amid all the technology, someone has hung a Ukrainian prayer for soldiers. They all pray for an end to this war, and know their work might hasten.

As we speak, another hit is called for. Here, they are able to see the results of their work, watching the strikes in real time. But Russia has the same power to survey an attack, so elaborate trenches lead to the Western weaponry so crucial to Ukraine's survival, pieces like this provided by Poland seven months ago.

They go out to fire, but there's a problem. A Russian drone has been spotted. Breaking cover risks being hit. They pull back below the camouflage and hope. While they wait for safer skies, they explain how they work and sleep in their position for days. The Ukrainians won't say how many soldiers they have lost, but it's thought to be close to 20,000.

Every soldier knows the counterassault is much more dangerous than defense.

"This gun helps us slowly get back our land," Alexei says, but insists there's still a need for more weaponry and ammunition.

When finally the drone seems to be gone, they prepare to break cover once more. They know after firing, it can be less than five minutes for the Russians to identify their position and hit back. They have lost many colleagues that way, a note to take shelter.

Later, the commander sums up the mood of his troops.