Russia targets Zelenskyy’s hometown with missiles as Ukraine continues counteroffensive

Geoff Bennett:

Ukraine is in the early stages of a long-planned counteroffensive to win back roughly a fifth of its homeland from Russian occupiers.

But, today, as Kyiv intensified its ground attacks, Moscow struck back with air assaults, which devastated a residential area in Central Ukraine.

Russian missiles raining down on the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early today, leaving behind apocalyptic scenes. Rescue workers battled the blazes through the morning at a five-story residential building. The strikes killed at least 11 people, the highest toll from any single Russian attack since April.

Those who survived described the horrors of the nighttime assault.