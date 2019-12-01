On World AIDS Day, a look at inequalities and treatment advances

Celeste Watkins-Hayes:

Well, the HIV community has over the last 30 years built a very strong safety net for people living with HIV and for those at higher risk. And it's comprised of four things. Number one, the HIV community has pushed very strongly for access to health care for people living with HIV. So when we think about the Ryan White CARE Act and we think about the AIDS Drug Assistance Program, those policies provide healthcare access and also medicines to people living with HIV. The second thing that the HIV community has done very effectively is to build a very strong support network for people living with HIV. So whether it's support groups or case management or the opportunity to be led by peer mentors, a community forms around people living with HIV to really offer the social support that they need to battle with their diagnosis and to battle the stigma that it brings. The third thing that the community does is it provides an on-ramp to political and civic engagement. So when we look at the HIV activist all the way back to the 1980s, they have built an ongoing legacy of community and political activism, where they are speaking truth to power and engaging our politicians to make sure that the fight continues around HIV. And the last thing that the HIV safety net is thinking about is economic sustainability. If you don't have food, housing, affordability in terms of all of the life's basic needs, you're not going to be able to maintain your health. So the HIV community has very effectively lobbied for ways for people living with HIV to get access to services and also to get access to assistance that can lead to economic and financial self-sustainability.