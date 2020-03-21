One doctor’s view from the frontline of the outbreak

Alexis Langsfield:

My biggest concerns are that now we're beginning to see that young people are getting sick, too. The scariest thing here is that initially we thought that this was a disease of older people and people with preexisting conditions. And as horrible as it sounds, I can I can handle that. But now that we're finding 30 and 40 year olds that are coming down with it just as severely, just as quickly, just as fiercely, it's much scarier to try and protect myself. I'm afraid of not coming home to my kids and my husband, and I'm afraid of them getting it and me not being with them and not being able to protect them. I'm in a situation now where I've decided that I'm going to pick up more shifts and I'm dropping my family off outside of the city and I'm going back into the city to pick up more shifts and work. When we made these decisions, it seemed like I still personally wouldn't be at much risk, but now we just don't know. So with the lack of personal protective equipment and with the worst of the disease still to come, knowing that everything is, you know, we're just at the beginning of that steep incline. It's very, it's very scary. I just don't know. I can tell them that I'm going to do the very best to protect myself and that I have to do what has to be done because people need my help. But I can't really promise them it's all going to be OK.