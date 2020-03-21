What the data is telling us about the coronavirus

Annie Waldman:

You know, we're seeing the news coming from China and Italy. And hospitals are trying so hard to create these plans to triage patients. There's going to be an influx of patients in the coming weeks. I've already been hearing from doctors that I've been speaking with that they've been expanding their capacity, trying to cancel all elective surgeries, open up other wings of the hospital. Some hospitals are thinking about how they can create hospital beds in untraditional places like cafeterias. And so, you know, I think that they're really trying to prep for the influx of patients that are going to come in, but they're also struggling with a lack of capacity or lack of resources right now. So gloves are in shortage, masks, we heard about this, are in shortage. The CDC is now giving relatively softer standards for how doctors can prepare themselves. So we're seeing, you know, essentially hospitals trying to prepare, but not necessarily being able to, given what they have on hand right now.