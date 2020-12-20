Palestinian refugees celebrate Biden-Harris win, hope for relief

Hari Sreenivasan:

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees or UNRWA says more than 470,000 refugees are living in Lebanon, most of them have been there for generations.

The agency helps provide social services, healthcare and education to more than 5,500,000 registered Palestinian refugees in the middle east.

Until it pulled its funding in 2018, the United States had been the largest single donor. Now some of Lebanon's Palestinian refugees are holding out hope that a Biden administration might reverse course.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Leila Molana-Allen has more.