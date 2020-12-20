ER doctor shares her vaccination experience

Dr. Alexis Langsfeld:

I mean I hope that over time the vaccine will be able to help us to develop a herd immunity through the vaccine that will be able to flatten – flatten this out for real and give us a real sense of security where we can go back to a more normal existence. Umm.. but I don't, this is like the ray of hope. I don't yet feel like we're at the point where we can take the big sigh out.

It's crazy all over the country. There are so many people sick and dying. There are full hospitals and there are healthcare workers that are overwhelmed and the fatigue that people are starting to feel psychologically is not being felt by the virus. The virus is just as strong. You know no one can get tired of social distancing right now. Like nobody can get lazy and we just all have to be responsible. We have to look out for each other.