Pandemic rules for Medicaid enrollment are ending soon. Here’s what that means

John Yang
Andrew Corkery
The nation’s uninsured rate reached an all-time low during the pandemic, largely because Congress temporarily blocked states from kicking people off Medicaid even if they were no longer eligible. But starting at the end of March, as many as 15 million of the program’s 84 million enrollees could eventually lose coverage. Kaiser Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
