Pandemic rules for Medicaid enrollment are ending soon. Here’s what that means

John Yang
Audio

The nation’s uninsured rate reached an all-time low during the pandemic, largely because Congress temporarily blocked states from kicking people off Medicaid even if they were no longer eligible. But starting at the end of March, as many as 15 million of the program’s 84 million enrollees could eventually lose coverage. Kaiser Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

