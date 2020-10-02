Panetta on how White House can reassure Americans in ‘vulnerable moment’

Leon Panetta:

I think the most important thing, frankly, is that the vice president or the chief of staff have to speak to the American people about the steps that they are taking to assure that this country is being governed, and that the duties of the presidency are being fulfilled.

A lot of questions right now, obviously, about what's taking place. What kind of health problems does the president face?

I think the key to trying to deal with this situation is an honest presentation to the American people about what is happening. Number one, the duties of the presidency are being fulfilled. We are taking every step to make sure that's happening. Number two, this is the situation with regards to his health, and be very honest in presenting that situation to the American people, that it's under control and that we are dealing with it.

And, thirdly, we are going to continue to deal with the business of the nation. We are continuing to negotiate on a stimulus bill. We are continuing to try to deal with the COVID crisis. We are continuing to deal with economic issues within our country.

Those are the clear signals that have to be set to be sent to the people in order to make clear that, in this crisis, the United States of America is still being governed.