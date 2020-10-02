Trump’s infection throws campaign, White House into upheaval

Yamiche Alcindor:

This is a remarkable moment for this White House, where the president of the United States, arguably the most protected American in the country, could not protect himself or his workplace from the coronavirus pandemic.

White House officials say that, out of an abundance of caution, the president is being moved to Walter Reed Hospital. They say that he is going to be working there, and that he is in good spirits, that he is experiencing mild symptoms.

There are reports he had a low-grade fever, some sort of nasal congestion, as well as fatigue. The White House doctor says that he feels as though the president is going to be continuing to be looked at and monitored around the clock.

In terms of treatment, the president has been given one infusion of an experimental or promising, I'm told, cocktail of antibody medicines that are aiming to help him. The president is also, the doctor says, taking vitamin D and zinc and a daily aspirin.

The president though, how we got here is a critical question. And it's a question that is really to be answered, at least in part, when you look at the president's calendar and his extensive travel over the last few days.

So, to put up for people — I hope we can put up that graphic — we looked at — he had four rallies between now and last Thursday. Last Thursday, September 24, he was in a rally in Jacksonville, Florida. The following days, he was in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Last Saturday, he was in the Rose Garden with Amy Coney Barrett, the judge that he has nominated to the Supreme Court. Then, on Tuesday, September 29, he traveled to Cleveland for the presidential debate.

And this is really where things get critical for this time period to pay close attention. On Wednesday, September 30, the president, along with his family and Hope Hicks, who has tested positive now, traveled to Minnesota.

That night, she was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The next day, after the president knew that Hope Hicks had been diagnosed, he traveled to Bedminster, New Jersey, for a fund-raiser overnight. And, overnight, we learned on Thursday that he himself tested positive for the virus.

So, I pressed the White House today, and a number of reporters pressed the White House, why did the president travel after he knew that Hope Hicks tested positive?

I'm told that the White House operations cleared the president to travel. Another thing that's a big question, how is this going to impact the president's work schedule? How is he going to be able to lead the nation while he has this virus?

We're told that he's going to work from Walter Reed, and that he's been working from the White House. But there are a lot of health officials that are saying, this is a he president who's 74 years old, who is overweight, and who is part of the high-risk group that we have been talking about over and over again for people who could have complications for this coronavirus.