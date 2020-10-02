Why Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis is ‘very concerning’

Judy Woodruff:

There are many other questions about the president's personal health, the duration of the quarantine, whom else might have been exposed in recent days.

Dr. Ashish Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public health. And he joins me now.

Dr. Jha, so, given what we have seen now, the president is about to leave the White House to go to Walter Reed, they say, for several days.

You have heard, I think, what we have about the president's symptoms. What does this add up to for you?