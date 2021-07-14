What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Parents in Shickley, Nebraska desperately needed child care. Public schools stepped up

The lack of affordable child care is not just an issue in urban and suburban communities. In rural America, limited access also takes a toll on small town economies. Special correspondent Cat Wise and producer Kate McMahon traveled to Nebraska to see how two small towns there are working to solve their child care problems as part of our series, "Raising the Future: America’s child care dilemma.”

Kate McMahon is an award-winning producer, writer and director of documentary films, news, podcasts, print and digital stories who has received several awards and nominations for her work.

