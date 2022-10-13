Parkland parents respond to jury’s recommended sentence of life in prison for gunman

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
John Yang
A Florida jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole for the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018. The decision spares Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty. Cruz admitted to the shooting but state law required unanimous agreement to impose a death sentence. Attorney David Weinstein joined John Yang to discuss the verdict.
