Parkland parents respond to jury’s recommended sentence of life in prison for gunman

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Audio

A Florida jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole for the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018. The decision spares Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty. Cruz admitted to the shooting but state law required unanimous agreement to impose a death sentence. Attorney David Weinstein joined John Yang to discuss the verdict.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: