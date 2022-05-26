Survivor of 2018 attack at Parkland school speaks out on spate of recent mass shootings

Aalayah Eastmond:

Yes, I mean, for me, grief and trauma is different for everyone.

For me, it got a little harder for me as I went to college after high school. And I decided to go to college out of state. So it was hard to be away from family. But I do want to emphasize that it gets a little easier when you know how to function in your new normal.

A lot of times for gun violence survivors, especially from my high school, we look at life as before the shooting, and then after the shooting. So, acknowledging what life was before and trying to get back into that happiness or that groove is somewhat helpful, but it's difficult, and it's different for everyone.

But I would just emphasize staying with family and friends and being around loved ones, and just knowing that the rest of this country is standing with you, we support you, and we're always here to support you in whatever endeavors you have coming forward or in anything that you need support with.