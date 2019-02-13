Parkland’s legacy: Heightened security, stricter dress codes and political advocacy

Judy Woodruff:

This week marks a year since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that took the lives of 17 students and educators.

Tomorrow will be a day when many survivors take time again to remember, reflect and grieve.

We wanted to take some time tonight to hear from students around the country.

Our Student Reporting Labs network spoke to high schoolers from a number of states, including California, Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Carolina. We also heard from some college freshmen who recently had graduated.

We asked students to talk about whether they felt safer or not, what had changed at their schools, and how they were being heard, and some of the larger concerns on their mind.

Here's a sampling of what they had to say.