Parts of U.S. face intense winter weather, including so-called ‘atmospheric rivers’

Stephanie Sy:

The winter storm is also triggering a new wave of flight cancellations and delays, especially at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which got nearly a foot of snow.

Last night, a Delta jet slid off the icy taxiway there after landing, but no passengers were injured. The severe weather also spawned at least six tornadoes across Illinois Tuesday, mostly in the central part of the state. The National Weather Service said it was the largest number of rare January twisters Illinois had seen since 1989.

Meanwhile, a large swathe of the South is contending with the threat of both tornadoes and flooding. Downpours made for treacherous driving conditions in Moulton, Alabama. This drone footage captured floodwaters in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Tuesday.

All that comes as Northern California is getting walloped by another powerful storm system days after a New Year's Eve deluge. San Francisco residents like Tink Troy filled sandbags to help protect their homes from fresh flooding.