Jackson dealing with another water crisis after cold weather damages beleaguered system

Lisa Desjardins:

This is the third water crisis in two years after a system breakdown in 2021 and a treatment plant failure last August.

Each time, residents were left without water for weeks. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said the city is making progress, but this was again caused by systemic issues.

Chokwe Lumumba (D), Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi: When the temperatures drop as low as they do, when we need — when we have the issues in our hundreds of miles of pipe that we have, then there's no way in that span of time to deal with that.