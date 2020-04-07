Patients dying of COVID-19 are disproportionately black. Chicago’s mayor isn’t surprised

Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

Well, look, these numbers are shocking, to be sure, but they're not entirely surprising.

And the reason is, we have been talking about the health disparities in our city really for years. When you see that African-Americans disproportionately have high rates of diabetes, heart disease, and a range of respiratory problems, this disease attacks those underlying medical conditions with a vengeance.

So, given that disparity in health conditions and life expectancy, we are doing everything that we can to do two things, number one, make sure that we have good data, so we can really effectively measure the impact of this disease.

We're — we put these numbers out, knowing that still 25 percent of the providers are not reporting demographic information. So, we put in place an order yesterday that requires that reporting.

The other thing that we're doing is, we have mobilized what we're calling a racial equity rapid response team. We have a model in one area of our city that has really broken down a lot of barriers to getting African-Americans access to health care, demystifying the system, and really bringing them into preventative care.

We're going to take that model, and then we're going to implement that in a hyper-local way, but all over the city. We're focused on the areas where we're seeing the highest percentage of death, but then we will expand it out from there.

This is a call to action. And when I first saw these numbers, I have to tell you, it took my breath away. But I resolved that we had to do something to make sure that we weren't just bringing people bad news; we were giving them tools to help themselves.