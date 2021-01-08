Paying tribute to 5 individuals who lost their lives to COVID-19

Judy Woodruff:

As we mark another milestone of daily death this week, we remember five individuals who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Rosemary Collins loved to sing, whether it was show tunes or Christmas carols at her family annual holiday party, where she harmonized with her husband and two children, all musicians.

The daughter of teachers, Rosemary followed in her parent's footsteps and taught middle school choir in Pinellas County, Florida, for 15 years. Whether she was teaching or hosting a party, Rosemary was warm, gregarious and easy to befriend, her sister said. She was 51 years old.

Jan Krawiec was a survivor, journalist, and teacher. A Polish newsman, Jan survived Nazi concentration camps, and, later in life, taught students about the war at the Illinois Holocaust Museum. For 18 years, the decorated journalist was the editor of the Polish daily paper in Chicago.

Jan was a history and geography buff, a family man who often said about his life, "I drank good Scotch with good friends." He was 101 years old.

Sybil Robins was driven and entrepreneurial, with an eye for spotting unique and exquisite arts and crafts. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Sybil was a longtime student of art history, and eventually opened a craft gallery in Scarsdale.

She showcased work that reflected her extensive travels around the world with her husband of 65 years and their son. Generous and altruistic, Sybil regularly volunteered her time and collections for auctions and charities. She was 86 years old.

Chris Miller had many talents. He was a star athlete, a leader at his church, a gifted welder and artist. But cooking was his true passion. He dreamed of one day opening his own restaurant, with an inventive menu fusing Asian and Italian flavors.

At Austin College in Texas, the 21-year-old chose business administration for his major, eager to learn how restaurants succeed. Humble and kind, Chris stood 6 feet tall, but was a gentle giant to his friends and family, who said he would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Nelly Sfeir Gonzalez dedicated her life to her five sons, her family said. She was active and imaginative, and quick to make friends. A strong believer in education, the Bolivian native had a three-decade career at the University of Illinois Library, where she was an accomplished librarian and bibliographer.

She also was the founding editor of "The Bolivian Studies Journal." Nelly was 90 years old.

To all those who have passed, our hearts go out to your loved ones, as they do to everyone who has lost a loved one this week.