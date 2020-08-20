Pelosi on 1st virtual convention, protecting USPS and Russian election interference

Rep Nancy Pelosi:

This is my 15th convention, my first when I was 12 years old, going with my father, mayor of Baltimore, our whole family, telling Americans we take the whole family to the convention, wherever we go. And that was interesting.

But it — but I do think it was beautifully, magnificently handled. And I do — as the chair of the convention in San Francisco in 1984, as chair of the host committee of the convention, I have played every role.

I have been chair in one convention of the platform committee. I have been chair of the delegate selection committee. I have been chair of the convention, the whole convention.

And I can have an appreciation for what they did to pull this off. And it was magnificent. I had the privilege of thanking the staff earlier today.

I think our future is probably a hybrid, because this was great. It had an impact. It had succinctness. It had clarity. But it didn't have our collaboration of seeing each other, which I still think is something very important to the strength of the party.

But if I had to choose one way, actual or virtual, I would choose virtual. But I think hybrid is the wave of the future, where we can have the benefit of both, the impact, as well as the collaboration.