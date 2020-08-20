Pelosi on 1st virtual convention, protecting USPS and Russian election interference

Rep Nancy Pelosi:
Yes, we have been briefed.
But not to go into confirming or denying anything, what we're saying is that the intelligence community should be putting forth what it can, without jeopardizing sources and methods, of course.
But there is no question that the Republicans — excuse me — that the Russians are 24/7 trying to undermine the integrity of our elections.
The intelligence community knows. In fact, they have stated — they have stated that. But we have further evidence that they could state more fully, so that, whether wittingly or unwittingly, those who might use that information have the fullest knowledge, and that the public knows what the Republican — what the Russians are up to.
This is — this is about our — I think the American people are clear. They would rather that they decide who the president of the United States is than Vladimir Putin, with his infiltration of our social media, with their supplying — putting forth false information and — oh, I can't really go into so much of it.
But it's very wrong. The administration knows it's wrong. And the president does anything but invite it. And then they try to make it — what is problematic is, they try to make some equivalence: Well, this country is doing that, and this country is doing that.
There is nothing like what the Russians are doing. We don't want anybody interfering in our elections, but just don't make it look like it's on par with other things.
It is a major assault on our democracy. And it has a bigger agenda. It has the agenda of undermining democracies. And they have done it in our country, and they have done it in other countries throughout the world.
We should not allow our country to be — allow this to happen and be accomplices to their undermining of democracy.
